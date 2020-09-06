The Indian Premier League announced the fixtures for the 13th edition that is to be held in UAE from September 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL at Abu Dhabi before Delhi Capitals’ clash against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on the next day.

The third venue for the competition, Sharjah, will witness its first game on Tuesday when Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings.

All matches in the evening will begin at 7:30 PM IST and 6 PM UAE time. There will be ten double headers through the course of the season with the afternoon game beginning at 3:30 PM IST.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The venue for the final and semi-final will be announced later.

The IPL had to postpone the announcement of its fixture list when 13 members, reportedly from the Chennai Super Kings camp had tested positive, but after the rest of the squad barring those members tested negative twice, the players were allowed to train and the IPL Governing Council announced the fixture list.

Here’s the full list of IPL 13 fixtures

First half of IPL schedule