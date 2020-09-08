The top men’s seeds left in contention at US Open after Novak Djokovic’s shock disqualification, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

While the world No 1 from Serbia was considered the outright favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday, his elimination has left the door wide open for a field of players yet to win a Major.

Second-seeded Thiem, the runner-up at Australian Open when Djokovic won his 17th Major, showed he is up for the fight as he raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

“I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip,” said Thiem.

He will play Australia’s 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

“I’m pleased with the fact that I’ve won all of these sets and didn’t have to stay long on the court. That’s always good when you’re playing a Grand Slam,” said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy’s sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men’s competition got “very interesting” (as Sascha Zverev put it) Sunday after Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure meant the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men’s competition for the first time since Marin Cilic at the same event in 2014.

(With AFP inputs)

🔹 Denis Shapovalov

🔹 Shelby Rogers

🔹 Alex Zverev

🔹 Yulia Putintseva

🔹 Borna Coric

🔹 Jennifer Brady

🔹 Tsvetana Pironkova

🔹 Alex de Minaur



What do these people have in common?



They're all first-time #USOpen quarterfinalists 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bzwuQwZTyF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2020

Results from men’s singles fourth round US Open tennis championship in New York on Monday (x-denotes seed):

Andrey Rublev (RUS x10) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x21) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x15) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-0

Quarter-final draw for men’s singles at the US Open after completion of fourth round matches on Monday:

Playing Tuesday:

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) v Denis Shapovalov (CANx12)

Borna Coric (CRO x27) v Alex Zverev (GER x5)

Playing Wednesday:

Andrey Rublev (RUS x10) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3)

Alex de Minaur (AUS x21) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x2)