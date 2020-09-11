Coming into the US Open semi-final against Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams had only lost one match in her Major career after winning the opening set 6-1 or 6-0 (2014 Wimbledon against Alize Cornet).

So when she took the first set 6-1 against a shaky Azarenka, it pretty much felt like the match was done.

But Azarenka found a way to come back by believing in herself even when no one else seemingly did. The former world No 1 cut down the unforced errors – making just seven in the last two sets – and made Williams work really hard for every point to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Serena is now 94-2 in her major career after winning the opening set 6-1 or 6-0. Numbers that highlight how great a player she is and just how difficult the win that Azarenka achieved really was.

Azarenka will play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday’s final, who beat American Jennifer Brady. It will be the former world No 1’s first appearance in the final of a tennis major since Williams beat her in the final of the US Open in 2013.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Azarenka’s win:

That was a night when there were three winners: Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and tennis



Great semifinal duels — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 11, 2020

For the first time in her career, Victoria Azarenka (@vika7) beat Serena Williams in a major.



She had previously lost 10-straight to Williams. pic.twitter.com/VF2WofMUU0 — espnW (@espnW) September 11, 2020

Q. In 2012 you served for the match in the final. Did any of those thoughts creep into your mind?



AZARENKA, Victoria: "Oh, hell no. Absolutely not. I was young, my ego was way too big. So now it's a little smaller and the results are coming." — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 11, 2020

Victoria Azarenka: “[I want to] inspire my own child, and I hope that women around the world know that they can do anything ’cause being a parent is the toughest thing but once you can balance that, you can do anything.” 👏👏👏 #USOpen — Max Gao (@MaxJGao) September 11, 2020

2019: The US Open gets to have the Toronto final that never was (Bianca-Serena)



2020: The US Open gets to have the 'Cincy' final that never was (Osaka-Azarenka) — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 11, 2020

Hard to describe just how amazing Victoria Azarenka was tonight. Serena Williams seemed unbeatable for a set. Vika responded. Serena lifted her game, Vika lifted hers higher. Simply a hall of fame performance by a player who was No. 1 EIGHT YEARS AGO. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) September 11, 2020

Victoria Azarenka ends a 7-year, 5-day gap between major final appearances with a win against Serena Williams in the US Open semis.



It's the second-longest span between major final appearances among women in the Open Era. (Venus Williams: 7 years, 207 days). pic.twitter.com/dQq5MP1Zgo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2020

Down 6-1 2-1 against the greatest player of all time playing lights out



Victoria Fyodorovna Azarenka: pic.twitter.com/L3z49oY2Ub — The Overrule (@theoverrule) September 11, 2020

30-30 at *5–3 serving in the third, it appeared Victoria Azarenka’s serve was ready to abandon her.



Then she delivered two aces. Against Serena Williams no less.



She’s always backed herself. Even when no one else did.



Into her first major final in 7 (!!!) years #usopen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 11, 2020

For the record, the last player to beat Azarenka is a 40-year-old woman...who, despite losing in R1, ought to be feel pleased with her current level. — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 11, 2020

Azarenka back on top 15 next week (#14 now, #11 with a title). — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 11, 2020