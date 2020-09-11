Coming into the US Open semi-final against Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams had only lost one match in her Major career after winning the opening set 6-1 or 6-0 (2014 Wimbledon against Alize Cornet).
So when she took the first set 6-1 against a shaky Azarenka, it pretty much felt like the match was done.
But Azarenka found a way to come back by believing in herself even when no one else seemingly did. The former world No 1 cut down the unforced errors – making just seven in the last two sets – and made Williams work really hard for every point to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Serena is now 94-2 in her major career after winning the opening set 6-1 or 6-0. Numbers that highlight how great a player she is and just how difficult the win that Azarenka achieved really was.
Azarenka will play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday’s final, who beat American Jennifer Brady. It will be the former world No 1’s first appearance in the final of a tennis major since Williams beat her in the final of the US Open in 2013.
