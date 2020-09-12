Former India manager Lalchand Rajput, who is the chairman of Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee, has revealed that some members of the board are misusing Sachin Tendulkar’s name to throw weight behind certain candidates for coaching role of Mumbai Cricket Association.

The MCA has sought applications for jobs for its senior men, senior women, under-23 men, and boys in under-19, under-16, and under-14 and under-19 girls team.

Former India bowler Salil Ankola was among the 24 candidates interviewed by the MCA for the coaching jobs.

However, Rajput has insisted that members are misusing their influence to back certain candidates.

“We respect Sachin Tendulkar but his name is used unnecessary everywhere to put pressure that Sachin has recommended X, Y, and Z. If Sachin has to make any recommendations he can directly talk to the President and CIC as we all know him very well. Tendulkar is an icon we respect him and I am sure if he has any suggestions, he has every right to let put his views across to us,” Rajput wrote in his email, marked to the MCA president Vijay Patil and other office-bearers, accessed by The Indian Express.

MCA Apex Council member Amit Dani had in a mail suggested the CIC to check the credibility of the selected members.

Rajput was not pleased with the suggestion.

“There was no misunderstanding between the secretary and the CEO as I spoke to both of them and said we are taking the interviews of the candidates now. That the meeting has to be convened by the convenor. He should know the facts before he speaks, “Rajput added.

Mumbai are the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history with 41 titles to their name but have not won the trophy since 2015-16. Saurashtra are the current defending champions having beaten Bengal in the final last season.