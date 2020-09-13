Played three, won three.

Naomi Osaka maintained her perfect record in Major finals as she came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title.

Seeded fourth, and considered the pre-match favourite, Osaka overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 53 minutes inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It was not easy. In fact, she looked down and out after losing the first set by a massive margin and going down a break early in the second. The stars were aligning for Azarenka in her third appearance at the US Open final to finally win the title in New York. But the Japanese star rallied back brilliantly to take the game in three sets.

Unlike the two women’s singles semi-finals, it was not always high quality tennis but the two players served a rollercoaster of a summit clash that will be remembered for a long time.

It brought 22-year-old Osaka’s haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka had walked onto the court wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.

Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality in each round of the tournament. The 2019 Australian Open champion also donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to a superb final, celebrating Osaka’s win but also appreciating what a great run it was for Azarenka:

This is the 1st time since 1980 that the #USOpen women’s semifinals and the final were all decided in three sets.



Osaka d. Brady, 76 36 63

Azarenka d. S.Williams, 16 63 63

Osaka d. Azarenka, 16 63 63 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 12, 2020

Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women’s singles champion!



A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7.



Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020

It's been an amazing women's #USOpen



Two instant classic semifinals, two finalists with very different but equally compelling stories ... and a final worthy of it all.



Congratulations to @vika7 on her brilliant run & to @naomiosaka on her second US Open title! pic.twitter.com/N085PB3HKG — Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 12, 2020

We salute you fam! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾@naomiosaka thank you for reminding the world that #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iaDFaX6frM — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) September 12, 2020

.@naomiosaka made her voice heard on her way to her second #USOpen title ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/68KGRr4UVS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020

Social justice and sports do mix - and quite nicely- congratulations @naomiosaka !!! #USOpen2020 Champion!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2020

Congratulations @naomiosaka What a performance from a set down in the finals. Thank you for your voice and impressive tennis. — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 12, 2020

🔸 Wins Western & Southern Open

🔹 Defeats two top-five seeds at #USOpen

🔸 Reaches 3rd US Open final & first as a mother



We salute a great fighter and champion, Victoria Azarenka. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lenL0a9ZCt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020

Wow what a women’s final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020

"This victory is for myself"

"This battle is for everyone" https://t.co/U3mzYxpprl — ☭ Roger Federer OnlyFans ☭ (@TrollandGarros) September 12, 2020

🚨 Stat Alert 🚨@naomiosaka is the first #USOpen women’s singles champion to drop the opening set and come back to win the 🏆 since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1994. pic.twitter.com/Agj1Rl4ADw — wta (@WTA) September 12, 2020

Kind of emotional about Naomi’s win. Black women are trying to heal themselves, their families, their communities, and are still expected to show up and serve as an inspiration all while fighting everyday to prove that we deserve better. We salute you @naomiosaka. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1ZmSELmtp8 — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) September 12, 2020

Oh yes ⁦@naomiosaka⁩. Asked what message she wanted to send with the masks she wore bearing the names of Black ppl killed by police responds: “Well, what message did YOU get?” #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1aaYc5SEoi — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 12, 2020

Unbelievable.



The face of tennis for the next 10+ years.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Mdbg3nMfN6 — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 12, 2020

"I actually don't want to play you in more finals... that was really tough for me. ... I learned a lot." --Osaka, Naomi



Never change, please. I love the honesty#usopen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka soaking it all in after winning her second #USOpen title. pic.twitter.com/h2xbVe3u5J — espnW (@espnW) September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka 🇯🇵:



- 5th woman in the Open era to win first 3 Grand Slam Singles Finals: Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport & Jennifer Capriati



- 1st woman to win the US Open Singles Final after losing the opening set since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1994#USOpen 🏆🎾 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) September 12, 2020

Had Naomi Osaka lost in either Cincinnati or #USOpen, after the stand she took and the masks she wore, she was going to hear endlessly from old school sports voices about how tennis should be the priority for her, and how she should "stick to sports."



So, she won the trophy. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka is destined for GREATNESS! #USOpen — 𝕌ℕℂ𝕃𝔼 𝕎𝕀𝕃𝕊𝕆ℕ™ (@iam_wilsons) September 12, 2020

(With AFP inputs)