Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League, having won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Rohit Sharma had led the side to the title on all those four occasions.

Here are the fixtures for MI during the 2020 season and their results:

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets 0 KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi MI vs RCB 28 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi DC vs MI 31 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai SRH vs MI 3 Nov, Tue (1930) Sharjah

A recap of MI’s matches during IPL 2020: