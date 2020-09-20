Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League, having won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Rohit Sharma had led the side to the title on all those four occasions.

Here are the fixtures for MI during the 2020 season and their results:

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points
MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets 0
KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi
RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi
MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah
MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi
MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi
MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi
MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai
CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah
RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi
MI vs RCB 28 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi
DC vs MI 31 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai
SRH vs MI 3 Nov, Tue (1930) Sharjah

A recap of MI’s matches during IPL 2020:

  1. In the season-opener, Mumbai Indians win streak against Chennai Super Kings came to an end as they lost by five wickets in Abu Dhabi. Read report here.