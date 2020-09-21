Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals into the Indian Premier League playoffs in his first full season as captain of the franchise in 2019. DC remain one of the franchises to have not lifted the IPL trophy in their history of the tournament.

Here are the fixtures for DC during the 2020 season and their results:

DC's fixtures for IPL2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai DC won Super Over after match was tied 2 CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai KKR vs DC 24 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi SRH vs DC 27 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai DC vs MI 31 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai DC vs RCB 2 Nov, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi

A recap of DC’s matches during IPL 2020:

In a match that swung one way then the other, Delhi Capitals managed to hold their nerves when it mattered as Marcus Stoinis’ all-round effort and Kagiso Rabada’s sensational Super Over helped them start off with two points. Read the match report here and watch the highlights of below:

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com