It is now customary to wonder before the start of every Indian Premier League season whether it will be the year when, finally, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore can win the title. On paper, RCB have another power-packed squad as they seek the elusive title.
Here are the fixtures for RCB during the 2020 season and their results:
(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)
RCB fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB won the match by 10 runs
|2
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs DC
|5 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK vs RCB
|10 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs KKR
|12 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|RCB vs KXIP
|15 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Sharjah
|RR vs RCB
|17 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|KKR vs RCB
|21 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs CSK
|25 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|MI vs RCB
|28 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs SRH
|31 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Sharjah
|DC vs RCB
|2 Nov, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
A recap of RCB’s matches during IPL 2020:
- For large part of the run-chase, it seemed as if Sunrisers Hyderabad will send RCB to yet another campaign-opening defeat. But much to the delight of Kohli and frustration of SRH fans, a remarkable eight-wicket collapse saw RCB start the season with a win. Read the match report here and watch highlights below.
Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com