It is now customary to wonder before the start of every Indian Premier League season whether it will be the year when, finally, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore can win the title. On paper, RCB have another power-packed squad as they seek the elusive title.

Here are the fixtures for RCB during the 2020 season and their results:

(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)

RCB fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB won the match by 10 runs 2 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi RCB vs CSK 25 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai MI vs RCB 28 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi RCB vs SRH 31 Oct, Sun (1930) Sharjah DC vs RCB 2 Nov, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi

A recap of RCB’s matches during IPL 2020:

For large part of the run-chase, it seemed as if Sunrisers Hyderabad will send RCB to yet another campaign-opening defeat. But much to the delight of Kohli and frustration of SRH fans, a remarkable eight-wicket collapse saw RCB start the season with a win. Read the match report here and watch highlights below.

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com