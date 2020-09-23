Rajasthan Royals, led by Australia’s Steve Smith this season, won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. They also reached the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Here are the fixtures for RR during the 2020 season and their results:

RR fixtures and results for IPL 2020

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points
RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah Won by 16 runs 2
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah
RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai
RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi
MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi
RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah
SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai
DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai
RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai
CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi
RR vs SRH 22 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai
RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi
KXIP vs RR 30 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi
KKR vs RR 1 Nov, Sun (1930) Dubai

A recap of RR’s matches during IPL 2020:

1. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia put in significant performances as Rajasthan Royals began their campaign with a victory against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Read the report of the match here and watch highlights below:

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com