Rajasthan Royals, led by Australia’s Steve Smith this season, won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. They also reached the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Here are the fixtures for RR during the 2020 season and their results:

(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)

RR fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah Won by 16 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi RR vs SRH 22 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP vs RR 30 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR vs RR 1 Nov, Sun (1930) Dubai

A recap of RR’s matches during IPL 2020:

1. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia put in significant performances as Rajasthan Royals began their campaign with a victory against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Read the report of the match here and watch highlights below:

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com