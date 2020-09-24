For a while, no one was even sure whether it would be possible to hold the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League but now that it is finally happening, the focus has quickly shifted to the onfield action.

The IPL 2020 is different mainly because of the level of preparedness that teams are coming into the tournament with and that means some teams may take longer than others to hit their stride. Either which way, the league phase always throws up interesting sequences of play.

Some teams start well and lose momentum by the time the playoffs come along. Others find their rhythm later but carry themselves to the title. Along the way, we’ll see some youngsters make their mark and some veterans rise up from the ashes.

After five matches, here is how the IPL league table looks: