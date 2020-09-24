Former Australia cricketer and commentator Dean Jones died at 59 on Wednesday in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest, PTI reported.
Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
Melbourne-born Jones played 52 Test matches and 164 ODIs for Australia scoring over 9,000 international runs.
The 59-year-old had been working as television pundit for the last two decades.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release.
“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release added.
“Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.
“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the broadcasters added.
Tributes poured in for Jones, who was regarded as one of the best one-day batsmen of his time and was part of the 1987 World Cup-winning squad for Australia.
(With PTI inputs)
(More to follow)