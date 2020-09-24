Former Australia cricketer and commentator Dean Jones died at 59 on Wednesday in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest, PTI reported.

Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Melbourne-born Jones played 52 Test matches and 164 ODIs for Australia scoring over 9,000 international runs.

The 59-year-old had been working as television pundit for the last two decades.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release.

“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release added.

“Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the broadcasters added.

Tributes poured in for Jones, who was regarded as one of the best one-day batsmen of his time and was part of the 1987 World Cup-winning squad for Australia.

No, Deano. No. I am speechless. And in shock. And refusing to accept. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

Just last week we were all reliving memories of Dean Jones's 210 during the famous tied Chennai Test match in extreme heat in September 1986.

Today 34 years later, the man is no more! He died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai, while doing IPL duties. He was 59.#RIPDeano 🙏 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2020

To see someone,have a chat and a laugh yesterday and wake up today hearing he is no more is just really hard to digest. I am absolutely at a loss for words. Rest in peace Deano! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 24, 2020

Former Australian batsman & well known commentator Dean Jones has passed away. Cardiac arrest. He was 59. Was declared dead when ambulance arrived at a hospital in South Mumbai.



Jones was here for IPL. His family in Australia has been informed.



Tragic news. NOT COVID RELATED. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 24, 2020

Only a few months ago Dean Jones emailed me asking for some footage of a few of his 100’s for Australia, I was so happy to stay up all night editing it all as fast as I could, sent it to him, he was so happy.



😭 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 24, 2020

