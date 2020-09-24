IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live score, updates and commentary
Here are live updates of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Live updates
6:45 pm: We received tragic news on Thursday as Dean Jones died at the age of 59 in Mumbai. Here’s reliving a classic knock by the former Australian cricketer:
Pause, rewind, play: Dean Jones and the epic tied India-Australia Test match in Chennai
6:40 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore are seeking their first title and they got just the start they were hoping for with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal made key contributions for RCB in that game. Read all about it here.
6:35 pm: We have had one Super Over in this year’s IPL so far and that saw Kings XI Punjab go down to Delhi Capitals. Marcus Stoinis played a starring role with both bat and ball in that game. Read about the Australian all-rounder’s exploits here.
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates of IPL 2020’s match No 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played in Dubai.
While KL Rahul’s KXIP suffered a heartbreaking defeat after a Super Over against Delhi Capitals in their first game, Virat Kohli’s RCB started their campaign with in a win against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.