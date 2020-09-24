Tributes poured in for former Australia batsman Dean Jones who died at 59 due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Jones was in Mumbai for his commentary stint with Star Sports for the Indian Premier League.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” tournament’s broadcaster Star Sports said a press release.

The news came as a bolt out of the blue for cricket fans who were listening to his commentary over the past few days, with even his fellow commentators expressing their shock at the news.

He was a member of the World Cup-winning side in 1987 and was scored a famous double century in the tied Test match in Chennai between India and Australia, in 1986. He retired from cricket in 1998 and was closely associated with the game as a commentator as well as coach.

Here are some tributes for the Aussie great:

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

😱😱😱 waking up to this news is so sad. @ProfDeano was an amazing guy who was really passionate about the game and the players he coached. Sincere condolences to his families and friends. #RIPDeanJones https://t.co/rxbA185Z0R — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 24, 2020

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020

Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2020

No words are enough but extremely sad of the news of @ProfDeano demise. A kind soul, friend and teacher. My heart and prayers goes out to his family and friends in this difficult time. You will be missed coach. pic.twitter.com/lyODseJjOO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 24, 2020

My first coach at the big stage at @IsbUnited: @ProfDeano is no more. Thank you for everything coach, may you rest in peace. Rest in peace professor. pic.twitter.com/zq2Tf6WI9Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 24, 2020

ICL-07 to IPL-19 A decade of friendship. Deano watched me evolve as a presenter, become a wife and now a mother. He was a like a father figure, always looking out for me. My heart goes out to his family @ProfDeano #liveonprofessor — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Just last week we were all reliving memories of Dean Jones's 210 during the famous tied Chennai Test match in extreme heat in September 1986.

Today 34 years later, the man is no more! He died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai, while doing IPL duties. He was 59.#RIPDeano 🙏 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2020

Gone to soon my friend...in absolute shock...#ripdeano ...my condolences to the family... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 24, 2020

Only a few months ago Dean Jones emailed me asking for some footage of a few of his 100’s for Australia, I was so happy to stay up all night editing it all as fast as I could, sent it to him, he was so happy.



😭 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 24, 2020

Had various interactions with Dean Jones on my tours to Australia. He was always kind and generous to me, and talked cricket like only he could. 🙏🏼 #RIP — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 24, 2020

Our family here lost one of our dearest members, who kept us all in happy high spirits at all times.. There wasn’t ever a moment without his joke, a story or just that warm happy smile. Saw him last this morning his usual charged up self prepping for dugout .. Gone too soon Deano — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 24, 2020

Shocked and devastated to know that Dean Jones is no more. We were traveling in the same car last night. Still couldn’t believe it is true. Life is so fragile. You’ll be missed Deano. — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) September 24, 2020

Stunned and I can’t believe what I am hearing. We have lost a true character of the great game we love in @ProfDeano . From the Cricket pitch to the comm box and the golf course your banter and stories will never be forgotten mate. RIP Deano..😢😢 — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

To see someone,have a chat and a laugh yesterday and wake up today hearing he is no more is just really hard to digest. I am absolutely at a loss for words. Rest in peace Deano! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 24, 2020

Shocking. He was on Dugout during the game last night. RIP, Deano. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 24, 2020

You disagreed with Deano, you pulled his leg more than you might with others. But that was because he was game. And when he came up with a theory, you always listened because it was backed by numbers. He loved cricket but that was only one of the reasons we loved him. So so sad — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020