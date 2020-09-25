IPL 2020, CSK vs DC live: Shaw and Dhawan finally kick into second gear
MS Dhoni’s tactics have come in for a fair bit of criticism while Delhi will want to put on a better show than they did against KXIP in their first match.
Live updates
DC 88/0 (10 overs)
Prithvi Shaw gets to his fifth IPL fifty. It has taken him 35 balls and he is only now starting to get going. The show is just starting.
DC 71/0 (8.4 overs)
Shaw (47 off 32) has been in control today. He hasn’t tried to go for his shots too early. He has let the game come to him and once it does, he has all the shots in the book. Strategic break taken.
DC 62/0 (8 overs)
With a six and a four in the Jadeja over, Dhawan finally gets going. DC have the base – but now they need someone to really start going for it. Only the second time Delhi have put on fifty run for the first wicket in their history.
DC 49/0 (7 overs)
Finally, some acceleration aided by a very poor effort by Chahar on the boundary line. He tried to stop the ball with his foot and it didn’t go according to plan. Shaw has 38 off 27 and he is making sure DC are in the picture for now.
DC 36/0 (6 overs)
First Powerplay done. DC have just 36 on the board. The small consolation is that they have lost no wicket but does that matter? Dhawan has 6 off 12 balls. One of them needed to go for the shots. A wasted opportunity?
DC 30/0 (5 overs)
Steady. Too steady for T20 cricket? Hazlewood has bowled 2 overs for 7 runs. Brilliant stuff by the Aussies. Line and length is working today.
DC 27/0 (4 overs)
Prithvi Shaw has hogged the strike but he hasn’t quite made the most of it. The right-hander has hit four but lots of dot balls have been served up too. Steady start by DC but they would perhaps liked a few more runs on the board.
DC 15/0 (3 overs)
Another brilliant over for CSK. Dhoni got Hazlewood into the attack and the Australian delivered with a solid over – just four runs off it. After the two fours in the first over, the CSK bowlers have given nothing away.
DC 11/0 (2 overs)
Superb over by Curran. Shaw wasn’t quite comfortable with the left-armer’s angle. Just two runs in the over and one of them was a leg-bye.
DC 9/0 (1 over)
Shaw is off and running with two back-to-back fours. Chahar is trying to pitch the ball up and get it to swing. That is the only way he is going to get a wicket. But for now, Shaw was too good.
7.15 pm: Shreyas Iyer at the toss – “The boys are really motivated and we are in a great mindset. I would have chosen to field as well because in the last match dew played a great part. Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him rest for two-three games so that he feels better.”
7.11 pm: MS Dhoni at the toss – “I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. As far as my batting position goes, I’ll do whatever is best for the team.”
7.06 pm: Playing XIs –
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla.
7.02 pm: Josh Hazlewood comes in for Lungi Ngidi. For DC, Amit Mishra replaces Ashwin (giving him a break for a few matches says Shreyas) and Avesh Khan in place for Mohit Sharma.
7.00 pm: MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first. “Respecting conditions. Maybe sides that have batted second have made mistakes!”
6.57 pm: A look at the head-to-head record. Worth noting DC lost all three matches against CSK in IPL 2019.
CSK v DC H2H
| Matches
|CSK win
|DC wins
|Tied
|CSK win%
|DC win%
|21
|16
|6
|0
|76%
|24%
6.54 pm: All eyes on Dhoni today, of course. Will we see him respond in style?
MS Dhoni’s strange tactics against Rajasthan Royals kickstart a heated debate
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting position will be an area of interest when Chennai Super Kings look to pick up pieces against a confident Delhi Capitals in their third Indian Premier League match on Friday.
The defeat against Rajasthan Royals on a belter of a batting wicket at Sharjah could be primarily attributed to a poor show by their spinners along with a disastrous 20th over, but the batsmen can’t absolve themselves completely.
For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up.
The head-to-head record is in CSK’s favour but Delhi have turned the corner in recent years and the statistic is hugely misleading.
