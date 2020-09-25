Sunil Gavaskar has said that his comments on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during Kings XI Punjab’s victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Thursday have been taken out of context.

Kohli had a bad day in the office on Thursday as he dropped two catches of rival skipper KL Rahul and managed only a run off five balls in RCB’s chase.

While Kohli was still at crease, Gavaskar said India captain is keen to improve and he knows that he can do so only by practicing more and more. He then added that during the lockdown Kohli faced only Anushka’s bowling and it is showing that it did not help much.

Gavaskar was speaking in Hindi when he made the comment. However, the comment ended up leading to a seemingly unnecessary controversy on social media.

Reacting to it, Anushka also issued a statement on her Instagram page and said that Gavaskar’s message was “distasteful”.

#AnushkaSharma sends out a message to veteran cricketer #SunilGavaskar after his remark on #ViratKohli’s performance during the #IPL game last night. pic.twitter.com/NityLDuNRl — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 25, 2020

Gavaskar though said his comments were not understood in the right context. According to him, the remark was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound.

This is what #SunilGavaskar sir trying to tell in commentary box yesterday. People didn't have a single clue abt matter and started critisizing others 🤦 #viratkohli #AnushkaSharma #Shameless pic.twitter.com/EdDJShMcAS — Deepak Suner 🥀❣️ (@DeepakSuner10) September 25, 2020

“Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her, I’m not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed she was bowling to Virat. Virat has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“It is tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that’s all, so where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures.”

Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a “sexist comment”.

“I’m the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tours. I am the one who has always said that like a normal guy going to office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife, similarly why can’t cricketers have their wives with them,” Gavaskar said.

He also tried to explain his comment.

“As you can hear from the commentary, Aakash was talking about the fact there has been very little chance for any proper practice in the lockdown, for everybody... that has actually shown in rustiness of some of the players in their first matches. Rohit (Sharma) didn’t strike the ball well, now in the second match he has got runs, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) didn’t strike the ball well in the first match.”

He then also explained what he said exactly.

“Anushka was bowling to him, so that’s what I said, that’s the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that’s all, where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this.

“I’m just only stating what was seen on the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and put up and that’s the only thing I’m doing, but the point I’m making trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody including Virat in the lockdown. I have not been sexist, if somebody has interpreted it, what can I do,” Gavaskar said.

(With inputs from PTI)