Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed how fit he still is by taking a stunning catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals were trying to up the ante in the 19th over when their skipper Iyer attempted a wild slog off Sam Curran.

But the ball took the outside edge and flew wide towards where first slip would be standing.

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Just as it seemed the ball would fly past Dhoni, the 39-year-old flung himself full length to complete a sensational catch.

Dhoni, who has always been known to be excellent behind the stumps despite having an unorthodox technique, completed the catch and threw the ball away calmly with a smile, something fans have gotten used to seeing him do over the years.

Watch the catch here:

Dhoni was in the news after CSK lost their second match of the season to Rajasthan Royals. The former India captain demoted himself in the batting order, even as his team struggled to chase down a huge total, which led many to question his tactics.

Read all about that here.