Shubman Gill showed why he is one of the most promising rising stars in Indian cricket with a classy knock of 70 in 62 deliveries to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Despite seeing opening partner Sunil Narine fall early during their chase of 142, Gill was unperturbed and played with great authority to steady the KKR chase.
He smashed five fours and two sixes during the knock and saw off the SRH threat by stitching partnerships with Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan.
The cricket community was in awe of the Indian batsman’s batting and hailed the composure and maturity shown by the youngster. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shubman Gill’s innings.