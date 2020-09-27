IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP live updates: Teams eye their second win, Royals opt to bowl first
Live updates from match No 9 of IPL 2020.
Read: IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP preview
Correction: The headline originally said Royals opt to bat first. That has now been corrected.
Live updates
After 5 overs, KXIP 58/0 (Rahul 25, Agarwal 28): And now back-to-back fours by Agarwal. This is not good cricket by RR. Offering length balls aplenty in the powerplay. And there is also a wide in the over which turned out to be a no-ball as well. And the free hit goes for four over point. In the form he is in, that’s two runs less than he would have liked, tsk tsk. Fifty-run partnership comes up in that over too.
Of course...
After 4 overs, KXIP 41/0 (Rahul 19, Agarwal 19): Jofra Archer into the attack. Just the best RR bowler. And what does KL Rahul do? Four. Four. Four. Two cracking drives through cover and then a slice over point. What a start for Punjab.
After 3 overs, KXIP 28/0 (Rahul 6, Agarwal 19): Did not quite connect with a pull shot, but Agarwal still gets four for it. Rahul is taking his time (so to speak) to get his eye in. Sloppy from bowler and keeper to concede a wide that goes for two extra runs. Agarwal then slams his second six. AND THAT IS SIX NO 100 OF IPL 2020! 17 runs from that Unadkat over.
After 2 overs, KXIP 11/0 (Rahul 3, Agarwal 8): The first boundary of the night is, of course, a six. Length ball from Rajpoot and Agarwal gives himself room and lofts it down the ground on the up. Elegant.
Ankit Rajpoot from the other end...
After 1 over, KXIP 3/0 (Rahul 2, Agarwal 1): Good over from Unadkat. A couple of quick singles to start off for the openers. Signs of a two-paced pitch already as a length ball stopped on Rahul.
7.29 pm: Alright then. Here we go. Are win for another six-fest? We saw 33 big hits in RRvCSK at Sharjah. What’s in store tonight? Rahul and Agarwal in the middle. Unadkat to start off.
7.25 pm: Head to head
|Matches
|RR won
|KXIP won
|Tied
|RR vs KXIP
|19
|10
|8
|1 (RR lost)
7.18 pm: For a team that is known usually for backing young talent, disappointing to see that Buttler’s return means no place in the XI for Yashasvi. Miller also misses out tonight after a 0-ball 0 in his first outing.
7.07 pm:
Rajasthan Royals XI: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jayadev Unadkat
Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Md Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
7.05 pm: As expected, Jos Buttler returns to the XI for RR. For KXIP, still no Chris Gayle.
7.00 pm: STEVE SMITH WINS TOSS, ROYALS WILL BOWL FIRST.
6.59 pm: Another intriguing aspect would be to see if Punjab give Chris Gayle a game with Rahul saying the Universe Boss will feature at the right point when his team needs. He has been seen warming up... toss coming up.
6.56 pm: Reminder that Buttler has hit four half centuries in his last five outings against KXIP. Not a bad opponent to begin your IPL 2020 campaign, eh?
6.54 pm: Sanju Samson will like to continue his dream form while the presence of Jos Buttler puts Rajasthan Royals on even keel with Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League game in Sharjah that promises to be yet another six-hitting contest.
When Royals took on Chennai Super Kings at this venue in their opener, a total 33 sixes were hit in the match, which was the joint-highest in IPL history. And with Buttler joining the ranks, to go with the array of stars KXIP possess, that record could come under real threat.
6.35 pm: Before we look forward to today’s match, revisit the innings that defined these two sides’ wins in their previous matches.
KL Rahul’s century against RCB:
Sanju Samson’s blistering innings against CSK:
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 9 in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab.
The big news ahead of the game against Kings XI is the return of Jos Buttler for the Royals. The Englishman has now finished his mandatory quarantine having arrived with his family separately. This means that coach Andrew McDonald will now have some big decisions to make ahead of the second match. KXIP have done really well with both the bat and bowl in the last game after losing a thriller in the opener against DC and, overall, would be riding on a high on the back of a sensational KL Rahul innings.
In the first match in Sharjah, THIRTY THREE SIXES were hit (RR: 17, CSK: 16). It was not exactly an easy pitch to bat on, mind you. But the ground is made for such entertainment. Will we see as many today?