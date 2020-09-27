Russia’s Andrey Rublev earned his third ATP tournament of 2020 on Sunday with a gutsy performance to seal a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Hamburg.

Having already lost the 2019 final in the Hanseatic city, Rublev found himself 5-3 down to the second seed in the deciding set of Sunday’s final on clay.

However, the 22-year-old dug deep to add the Hamburg Europen Open trophy to the back-to-back titles he won in Doha and Adelaide at the start of the year.

Rublev is the second player to win three or more titles on the ATP tour this season behind world number one Novak Djokovic on four.