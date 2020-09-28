One of the most incredible revolutions in the game of cricket over the years has been the fielding efforts seen on the boundary lines in stadiums around the world. Relay catches, once seen as jaw-dropping incidents, are fairly commonplace now.

But even in such a scenario, what West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran pulled off in the Indian Premier League on Sunday will go down as one of the greatest pieces of fielding of all time.

No, it did not result in a wicket for Kings XI Punjab. No, the team did not win at the end of the match.

But, as Sachin Tendulkar said: “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

And one that was enough for KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes to stand up, applaud and bow down to the athleticism.

Watch the sensational fielding effort here:

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Video courtesy: iplt20.com

