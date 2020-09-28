When we talk about the Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals match in the future, we’ll mention Mayank Agarwal’s century, KL Rahul’s controlled knock, Sanju Samson’s brilliance, Rahul Tewatia’s madness. But we won’t forget Nicholas Pooran’s incredible fielding effort to deny Samson a six either.

It was that kind of moment; a moment that seemingly defied time; a moment when athleticism was redefined; a moment when fielding took a leap forward.

In the eighth over, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson had played a pull shot off Murugan Ashwin. The ball looked like it would make it over the line and it did. But Pooran, who was at deep mid-wicket, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball.

It didn’t end there. After catching the ball, he had milliseconds to throw it back. He was clearly on the wrong side of the boundary line and the moment he would touch the ground, the umpire would declare a six.

So just before he fell to the ground, he somehow managed to flick the ball back into the field of play. KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes gave him a standing ovation as did almost everyone watching.

It seemed even more amazing as replay after replay rolled in. Instead of six runs, Rajasthan had to settle for just two runs.

In the end, Rajasthan still won by 4 wickets but Pooran certainly had us all jumping out of our seats.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the incredible piece of fielding:

Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

We finished on wrong side of result but that was arguably the best @IPL game ever. Mayank, KL, Sanju and then Tewatia! Always heartening to see young Indian talent do well. And how about that save from pooran. Unreal 😯👏🏼 Well done @rajasthanroyals @lionsdenkxip #RRvKXIP #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/n6QkQBBS32 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 27, 2020

Quite simply, a sublime effort from Nicholas Pooran 👏



Laws 19.4.2 & 19.5.2 confirm that this was a fair and a wonderful piece of fielding.



➡️ https://t.co/EyxKtnx0i2#IPL2020 https://t.co/TScuw6XRdD — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran in 2015 after a car crash: "When I woke up in Hospital, both my legs were in casts. I couldn't feel them at all. doctor told me he wasn't sure if I could play cricket again."



2019: World Cup century

2020: Best piece of fielding ever#IPL2020 — ComeOn Cricket 🏏 IPL2020 🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran:



Can't believe! he has taken the catch few yards from the boundary line.



Can't belive! he threw the ball inside the boundary in split seconds. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran ...😳😳😳😳😳.... not sure I've ever seen better — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 27, 2020

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Amongst many high points of last night’s match was Nicolas Pooran’s effort in the field. We see a lot of crazy stuff fielders do around the boundary rope these days, but that was by far the best six saving effort I have ever seen.🙏🙏🙏#RRvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 28, 2020

Unbelievable! Easily the greatest save in the history of cricket by young Pooran. Mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/5PxVeimt3a — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 27, 2020

When your fielding coach is Jonty Rhodes who himself takes diving catches at the age of 51, then the save from Nicholas Pooran is quite expected. Jonty just ups the game of fielding the team he coaches. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2020

What have I just seen? Nicholas Pooran, you’ve got to be kidding me! The athleticism or the awareness - I can’t decide what to be in more awe of! #IPL2020 #KXIPvsRR pic.twitter.com/UPRP5CHn1S — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) September 27, 2020

Unbelievable by Nicholas Pooran! Acrobatic effort over to take catch, realises won’t complete it, hurls ball back into play even as he falls. Amazing fielding standards, So different from time I started covering cricket in 1979 when just fielding cleanly in the deep drew applause — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 27, 2020

Sanju Samson tries to hit for 6 #KXIPvsRR



*Everyone : Woaah, what a shot for 6*



Nicholas Pooran: pic.twitter.com/85yjpzL6sm — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran.. one of the best moments of fielding ever? Certainly the most athletic!! #pooran will go viral! — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) September 27, 2020

One of the greatest effort in IPL history - Take a bow, Pooran. pic.twitter.com/hZVsazOxYw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020