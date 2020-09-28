When we talk about the Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals match in the future, we’ll mention Mayank Agarwal’s century, KL Rahul’s controlled knock, Sanju Samson’s brilliance, Rahul Tewatia’s madness. But we won’t forget Nicholas Pooran’s incredible fielding effort to deny Samson a six either.
It was that kind of moment; a moment that seemingly defied time; a moment when athleticism was redefined; a moment when fielding took a leap forward.
In the eighth over, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson had played a pull shot off Murugan Ashwin. The ball looked like it would make it over the line and it did. But Pooran, who was at deep mid-wicket, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball.
It didn’t end there. After catching the ball, he had milliseconds to throw it back. He was clearly on the wrong side of the boundary line and the moment he would touch the ground, the umpire would declare a six.
So just before he fell to the ground, he somehow managed to flick the ball back into the field of play. KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes gave him a standing ovation as did almost everyone watching.
It seemed even more amazing as replay after replay rolled in. Instead of six runs, Rajasthan had to settle for just two runs.
In the end, Rajasthan still won by 4 wickets but Pooran certainly had us all jumping out of our seats.
