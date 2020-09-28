It rained sixes in Sharjah. 449 runs were scored in 40 overs by the two teams with the batsman completely dominating the bowlers.

Five batsmen from the two sides scored half-centuries, a rarity in T20Is but it was the one that came from the unlikeliest of sources that proved to be the most crucial and most eye-catching of them all.

Replacing his captain, Steve Smith, at the crease Rahul Tewatia was a surprise arrival at No 4. It seemed to be a move that backfired after he managed only 23 runs in 17 deliveries after Rajasthan Royals had got off to a perfect start chasing a mammoth total of 224.

Just when one thought Tewatia had cost his team the game, he stepped up to do the unthinkable. He smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to completely change the complexion of the game.

The Royals then completed a record chase as Tewatia went from villain to hero in a matter of minutes.

Twitter who initially went down hard on Tewatia for his low run rate was forced to eat back its words and laud the heroic efforts of the RR batsman. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

That was an unbelievable finish! One thing this game taught me was that we can never give up however bad the situation is in life! Tewatia started like a no 11 batsman but ended like a no.1 champ, unbelievable batting by @IamSanjuSamson and Tewatia! #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 27, 2020

Tewatia morphed into MSD 🔥🤣🙌🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 27, 2020

What an incredible game of cricket.....Rahul Tewatia, you’ve shown all of us that miracles do happen. Five sixes in an over against an International fast-bowler. Especially after the struggle. A Fairy tale. #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Tewatia .. Amazing turn around ... Life is about the triumphs of the human spirit ... never write off anyone 🏏

RR vs KXIP IPL showdown#IPL2020 #Tewatia #RahulTewatia — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) September 27, 2020

6666.6W6616 💥



It rained sixes at Sharjah as Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer pulled off an unbelievable heist in the #IPL2020



Prior to that onslaught, Rajasthan Royals required 51 off 18 deliveries – they've won with three balls to spare 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nglADX3PJn — ICC (@ICC) September 27, 2020

He had almost lost it! Delighted for him that he could turn it around. https://t.co/tG3ZUfuOZo — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia is the Perfect example of how to shut your haters up with your actions. Every ball he wasted,the commentators kept demeaning him & the captain for promoting him up the order. He didn’t give up and won the match for his team. @rahultewatia02 you beauty!!! #IPL2020 — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) September 27, 2020

The greatest TROLL innings in the history of cricket . Not one person including me thought this was possible. Not one person backed him barring his team mates!! Kudos to Tewatia, @rajasthanroyals and the Sport!! #RRvKXIP — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 27, 2020

Tonight's game and Tewatia's innings is what makes the sport of Cricket and IPL special.



Nobody had thought Tewatia would finish this way after being very uncomfortable at start.



Hats off to Tewatia to prove everyone wrong 👏👏



Will be remembered forever 🔥🔥#IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 27, 2020

I think we should add a term to the dictionary. "Doing a Tewatia"



Rising from acute adversity to supreme prominence in just 10 mins. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2020

Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend. — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

What a roller coaster of a game. Congrats @rajasthanroyals for such an incredible chase. U guys were magicians tonight. Hard luck @lionsdenkxip Time to look forward & be positive.Many more games to go. Great lesson on Never writing any one off🏏#Mayank #Tewatia #Pooran #RRvKXIP — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 27, 2020

Tewatia:



First 23 balls - 17 runs

Next 8 balls - 36 runs#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 27, 2020

127 - Total sixes hit in #IPL2020 after 9 games @ 17 balls/six



At Sharjah - 62 sixes in 2 games @ 8 balls/six



At Dubai - 32 sixes in 4 games @ 29 balls/six



At Abu Dhabi - 33 sixes in 3 games @ 21 balls/six#IPL#Dream11IPL #IPLinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 28, 2020