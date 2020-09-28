When AB de Villiers gets going, bowlers have nowhere to hide.

It was proven again on Monday as his magnificent hitting took Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 201/3 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai.

After Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal’s stroke-filled half-centuries (and another disappointment for Virat Kohli), de Villiers elevated the batting quality to a whole new level in this tournament.

The South African smashed his way to an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, taking the score past the 200-run mark. His innings had four sixes and as many boundaries. He was especially severe on Jasprit Bumrah (0/42 in 4 overs) and some of hits will be remembered for a long time.

The last five overs produced 78 runs with Shivam Dube scoring 27 not out off 10 balls.

