In a match that went down the wire, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a Super Over to see off a late charge from Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Riding on half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, RCB posted a huge score of 201.
Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start losing three wickets for just 39 runs on the board. Their hopes seemed to have evaporated when Hardik Pandya was dismissed with little less than nine overs to play and MI more than 120 runs away from their target.
But Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard took matters into their own hands to earn Mumbai an improbable tie.
In the Super Over, Navdeep Saini bowled brilliantly to restrict Mumbai Indians to just seven runs. Jasprit Bumrah did his best to prevent Kohli and De Villiers from scoring those runs but the duo managed to do so on the final ball with the RCB captain hitting the winning runs.
Just a day after another humdinger in the IPL, fans were delighted to see another game go down to the wire.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Super Over thriller between RCB and MI: