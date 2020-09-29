Novak Djokovic’s bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start Tuesday at Roland Garros.

World number one Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action for the first time since his US Open disqualification, eased past Sweden’s Mikael Ymer, ranked 80, in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.

It was his 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020 and kept him on course for a second French Open title following his 2016 triumph, and 18th career major.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to Paris on Philippe Chatrier, this important court. The atmosphere is a little different this year with few fans but I remain motivated to win the title,” said Djokovic, only one of two men to have defeated 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in 15 years in Paris.

Djokovic, who suffered no immediate hangover from his US Open controversy by quickly wrapping up a record 36th Masters title in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros, next faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Data check: Djokovic’s record-breaking Masters title in Rome is more proof of his all-court genius

The 33-year-old is in the second round for a record-equalling 16th time, matching Guillermo Vilas and Nadal.

Newly-crowned Hamburg champion Andrey Rublev, seeded 13,fought back from two sets down to beat American Sam Querrey 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. He came back from 2-5 down in the third set two days after his title in Hamburg.

Before this, the Russian had yet to win a match at Roland Garros in two visits following a loss in qualifying in 2016 and a first round exit in 2017.

More to follow

Results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Christian Garin (CHI x20) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Marc Polmans (AUS) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Attila Balazs (HUN) bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x31) 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

Dusan Lajovic (SRB x22) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Harold Mayot (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5

Andrey Rublev (RUS x13) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-0

Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

With AFP Inputs