As the only team yet to win a match in the Indian Premier League season so far, there was pressure on David Warner and Co to come good in the match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad

And in defending about a part score (162/4), SRH needed their star bowler to step up in a crucial match. And the spinner from Afghanistan did just that. With a sensational spell of 3/14 in four overs, Rashid Khan was the player of the match for the Orange Army. He had been going through bit of a lean phase by his lofty standards (three wickets in his last five matches), but with the cushion of runs to defend, Rashid delivered a brilliant display picking up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

And in the post-match interview, Rashid spoke about the tough time he has been going through having lost his parents in the last year and a half. He spoke about his mother being a big fan of his bowling and how he misses talking to her as she used to discuss with him when he has done well in the IPL in the past.

“Tough one-and-a-half years. First lost my dad, then my mom three-four months ago. This man of the match goes to both of them. Mom was always the biggest fan of cricket and fan of IPL,” he said.

Watch highlights of Rashid Khan’s spell here:

Watch Rashid Khan’s post-match interview here:

Videos courtesy iplt20.com