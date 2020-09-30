IPL 2020, RR vs KKR live updates: Sunil Narine falls in the powerplay after Royals opt to bowl
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Live updates
After 5 overs, KKR 36/1 (Gill 18, Rana 0): Mixed results with the change of bat. Narine goes 6, 4 and OUT. A six over midwicket followed by a boundary through cover. Then, Unadkat strikes with a slower ball that Narine misses. Timber! The pacer enjoyed that one.
A change of bat for Narine. KKR will be hoping that works.
After 4 overs, KKR 25/0 (Gill 17, Narine 5): Narine finally times one well enough to find the midwicket boundary but that’s another ordinary fielding effort. Gill then plays a gorgeous short-arm jab through midwicket for four. Narine continues to struggle. On 5 off 11 now.
After 3 overs, KKR 14/0 (Gill 12, Narine 1): Unadkat with an over now and Narine is just not middling anything. Another dropped high catch in Dubai. Uthappa gives his former batting partner Narine a reprieve. A slower ball is lofted high and it goes down. Ahem, tactical drop maybe? Narine’s on 1 off 7 now.
After 2 overs, KKR 10/0 (Gill 10, Narine 0): Oh what a shot, Gill! Rajpoot into the attack and the opener welcomes him with a lofted six down the ground. Stylish, superb timing. Narine is not quite in his rhythm yet. RR doing the right thing by cramping him for room with pace.
After 1 over, KKR 1/0 (Gill 1, Narine 0): What a start from Archer. His speeds in the 1st over: 147 151 150 148 149 151. Gill did alright but Narine didn’t seem to pick the two deliveries he faced at all.
Jofra Archer starts off with a series of really quick ones...
Michael Slater: “I am really shocked Steve Smith is chasing after winning the toss.” We’ll have to wait and see. It’s been a good batting track though, a team that chases well *should* have an advantage still.
7.27 pm: Right, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine are out in the middle. Both teams playing in Dubai for the first time.
7.25 pm: Are RR favourites tonight?
7.20 pm: Here’s how the two teams have fared in the tournament so far:
KKR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 49 runs
|0
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|2
RR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 16 runs
|2
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 4 wickets
|4
7.16 pm: Nothing to choose between the teams in terms of H2H
|Matches
|RR won
|KKR won
|RR win%
|KKR win%
|RR vs KKR
|20
|10
|10
|50%
|50%
Playing XIs:
- Rajasthan Royals XI: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
- Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy
TEAM NEWS: Both teams are unchanged. Don’t change the winning combination, someone somewhere said about a cricket match.
TOSS: Steve Smith wins the toss. And, interestingly enough, he chooses to bowl first. That’s not exactly gone to plan for other teams in Dubai previously.
6.57 pm: Not far away from the toss. Fun fact (kind of): The team winning the toss has lost nine out 11 matches so far.
6.41: “When you marry technique with temperament, you have a winner”: Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill. He is really stirring up excitement among fans, sky is the limit for him if he keeps doing well.
6.32 pm: Before we look forward to tonight’s match... a look back at these two teams’ star performers in the last two matches:
The Sharjah Redemption: Rahul Tewatia and the art of not giving up
Shubman Gill’s classy knock against SRH showed he can mix flair with composure and that’s a great sign
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 12 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight, Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
Worth noting that Royals are the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament after Delhi Capitals lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Honestly, who would have thought this would be a No 1 vs No 7 clash (with Royals on top) when the schedule was announced.
Here’s how the table looks as of now:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|+0.615
|4
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|1
|2
|+1.498
|2
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|+0.654
|2
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|1
|1
|-0.767
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2