MILESTONE ALERT: Rohit Sharma is just two runs away from 5,000 in IPL. He will be the third batsman to get to that landmark...

7.30: Right then, here we go. Cottrell to start off for KXIP. QdK and Rohit out in the middle.

7.27 pm: KXIP match means just an opportunity for us to watch this Nicholas Pooran clip again:

7.26 pm: Going by our daily poll, there is very little to choose between the two sides tonight!

7.22 pm: Head to head is only slightly in favour of MI

Matches KXIP won MI won
KXIP vs MI 24 11 13

7.20 pm: Confirmation of playing XIs

KXIP: KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

7.15 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far...

KXIP in IPL 2020

Match Date / Venue Result Total points for season
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep / Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over  0
KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep / Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs 2
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep / Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets 2

MI in IPL 2020

Match Date / Venue Result Total points
MI vs CSK 19 Sep / Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets 0
KKR vs MI 23 Sep / Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs 2
RCB vs MI 28 Sep / Dubai MI lost in Super Over  2

TEAM NEWS: Kings XI make one change. K Gowtham comes in for M Ashwin. Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

TOSS: KL Rahul wins the toss and on a fresh pitch, he says KXIP will bowl first. Rohit Sharma says he wanted to bat first anyway.

6.58 pm: Not far away from the toss in Abu Dhabi. Expecting any changes to either side? Will we see Chris Gayle in action?

6.54 pm: Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season for KXIP, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.

6.47 pm: KXIP and MI have had identical fortunes so far in the tournament. They lost the opener, won the second game, and went down in the third. They have also both been involved in a Super Over defeat each.

6.42 pm: The Field’s Aditya Chaturvedi says, “Kings XI Punjab could’ve easily been undefeated at this point. Against DC, they couldn’t get 1 off 3 and lost the Super Over. Against RR, they got Tewatiad & endured IPL’s highest-ever run-chase. KL Rahul & Co are 5th on the table. Important game vs MI tonight.”

6.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 13 in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

After KKR’s win last night, here’s how the table looks like:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 +0.483 4
Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 +0.117 4
Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 -0.219 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 -1.450 4
Kings XI Punjab 3 1 2 +1.498 2
Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 +0.654 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 -0.228 2
Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 -0.840 2