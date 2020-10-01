IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI live updates: In battle against Rohit and Co, KL Rahul opts to bowl first
Follow live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
Live updates
MILESTONE ALERT: Rohit Sharma is just two runs away from 5,000 in IPL. He will be the third batsman to get to that landmark...
7.30: Right then, here we go. Cottrell to start off for KXIP. QdK and Rohit out in the middle.
7.27 pm: KXIP match means just an opportunity for us to watch this Nicholas Pooran clip again:
7.26 pm: Going by our daily poll, there is very little to choose between the two sides tonight!
7.22 pm: Head to head is only slightly in favour of MI
|Matches
|KXIP won
|MI won
|KXIP vs MI
|24
|11
|13
7.20 pm: Confirmation of playing XIs
KXIP: KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
7.15 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far...
KXIP in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date / Venue
|Result
|Total points for season
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep / Dubai
|KXIP lost in Super Over
|0
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep / Dubai
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|2
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep / Sharjah
|KXIP lost by 4 wickets
|2
MI in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date / Venue
|Result
|Total points
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep / Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|0
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep / Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|2
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep / Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|2
TEAM NEWS: Kings XI make one change. K Gowtham comes in for M Ashwin. Mumbai Indians are unchanged.
TOSS: KL Rahul wins the toss and on a fresh pitch, he says KXIP will bowl first. Rohit Sharma says he wanted to bat first anyway.
6.58 pm: Not far away from the toss in Abu Dhabi. Expecting any changes to either side? Will we see Chris Gayle in action?
6.55 pm: About last night...
6.54 pm: Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season for KXIP, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.
6.47 pm: KXIP and MI have had identical fortunes so far in the tournament. They lost the opener, won the second game, and went down in the third. They have also both been involved in a Super Over defeat each.
6.42 pm: The Field’s Aditya Chaturvedi says, “Kings XI Punjab could’ve easily been undefeated at this point. Against DC, they couldn’t get 1 off 3 and lost the Super Over. Against RR, they got Tewatiad & endured IPL’s highest-ever run-chase. KL Rahul & Co are 5th on the table. Important game vs MI tonight.”
6.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 13 in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
After KKR’s win last night, here’s how the table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|+0.117
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|-0.219
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|1
|2
|+1.498
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|+0.654
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2