Top England cricketers including Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt are expected to participate in the Women’s Challenge series in the UAE after the England and Wales Cricket Board expressed its willingness to issue No Objection Certificates, provided it is satisfied with the coronavirus protocols.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, ECB will allow players to participate in the women’s event set to be held from November 4 to 9 during the IPL 2020.

Even though the BCCI is yet to come out with an official confirmation on the dates of the three-team tournament or quarantine requirements, it is expected that the players will be flying to the UAE by the second week of October and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine period on arrival unless the health safety rules change.

World no 1 T20 bowler Ecclestone and opener Wyatt, both of whom played in the 2019 edition, are expected to be top draws, while others like Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross could also find spots.

Women’s cricket in India had come to a halt because of the pandemic even though president Sourav Ganguly had consistently maintained that the three-team tournament – featuring Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will certainly take place.

The four matches of the event are likely to be held in Sharjah or Dubai considering that Abu Dhabi has separate quarantine rules.

With PTI Inputs