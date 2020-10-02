IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH live: Sunrisers in trouble as Warner, Williamson depart off consecutive balls
Follow updates of match No 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League.
Live updates
After 13 overs, SRH are 77/4 (Garg 2, Abhishek 6)
Sunrisers have two young guns in Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma at the crease now, and they have a huge task on their hands. Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla slip in a quiet over each.
After 11 overs, SRH are 69/4 – Warner and Williamson are gone!
Two wickets in two balls for CSK! First Warner hits it to long-on and Faf does a wonderful act at the rope to complete the catch. Then off the next ball, Williamson has a mix-up with young Priyam Garg and is run-out. Sharp fielding by Rayudu and Dhoni. SRH are in trouble!
After 10 overs, SRH are 63/2 (Warner 23, Williamson 8)
Another fine over by Dwayne Bravo, just three runs from it. He’s slipping in those slower-balls wonderfully.
After 9 overs, SRH are 60/2 (Warner 21, Williamson 7)
A superb reverse-sweep by David Warner for four. Piyush Chawla joins the attack and concedes eight runs in his first over. Not much turn for the leggie.
After 8 overs, SRH are 52/2 (Warner 15, Williamson 5)
Kane Williamson is off the mark with a gorgeous drive past covers for four. That was all class. But a successful over by Shardul Thakur, a wicket and just five runs from it.
After 7.1 overs, SRH are 47/2 – Pandey is gone!
OUT! Big wicket for CSK as Shardul Thakur removes Manish Pandey. The right-hander was looking impressive but he hits it straight to mid-off and has to walk back for 29 off 21. Kane Williamson joins David Warner at the crease.
What a delivery this was by Chahar to dismiss Bairstow:
After 7 overs, SRH are 47/1 (Warner 15, Pandey 29)
Dwayne Bravo comes on for his first over of the tournament. And the West Indies all-rounder concedes just five runs. His presence adds great depth to the CSK lineup.
After 6 overs, SRH are 42/1 (Warner 13, Pandey 27)
David Warner finally gets his first boundary. Shardul Thakur joins the attack and pitches it full, Warner hits it straight back in the air to collect four. That’s the end of the powerplay, SRH will be happy with their recovery so far after losing Jonny Bairstow early.
After 5 overs, SRH are 33/1 (Warner 6, Pandey 25)
That’s five overs in a row with a boundary by Manish Pandey. Superb batting this. Deepak Chahar pitches it short and it pulled for four with ease.
After 4 overs, SRH are 27/1 (Warner 5, Pandey 20)
Another four for Manish Pandey. Sam Curran pitches one on a length and is lifted over mid-on for four. Nine runs from that over.
After 3 overs, SRH are 18/1 (Warner 3, Pandey 14)
Stunning shot from Manish Pandey. He has come to the crease full of confidence. A lovely punch past mid-off for four to pick his third boundary. Another impressive over by Deepak Chahar, though.
After 2 overs, SRH are 12/1 (Warner 2, Pandey 8)
Another four for Manish Pandey, this time he lifts it over mid-off. A bit of shape for Sam Curran but not too threatening.
After 1 over, SRH are 6/1 (Warner 1, Pandey 4)
An outstanding first over from Deepak Chahar. Big swing for him both ways with perfect seam positioning. Just the start CSK needed. Manish Pandey gets off the mark with four as the edge flies past the slip fielder.
After 0.4 overs, SRH are 1/1 – Bairstow is gone!
OUT! What a start for CSK! And what a ball by Deepak Chahar! Two out-swingers and then one that came back in. Jonny Bairstow is clean bowled and out for a duck.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Dubai! David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open the batting for SRH. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for CSK. Here we go!
7.13 pm: Another game, another milestone for the great MS Dhoni:
7.08 pm: CSK have three changes – Vijay, Gaikwad and Hazlewood are out.
Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.
7.06 pm: An unchanged playing XI for SRH:
David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
7.02 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bat first! “We’re capable of defending well. Going in with the same XI,” says Warner. MS Dhoni says CSK were looking to bat first.
6.59 pm: CSK have a healthy lead as far as their head-to-head with SRH is concerned. The two teams have played each other 12 times, with MS Dhoni and Co emerging victorious nine times.
6.57 pm: Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen reckon tonight’s pitch in Dubai doesn’t have much grass and could have low bounce. The captain who wins the toss must elect to bat first.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 14th match of Indian Premier League 2020. It’s a battle of former champions as Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, in this edition, the two teams have not been off to the best of starts.
It is, in fact, the battle of No 7 and No 8 today, even though it is early stages of the tournament.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|+1.094
|4
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|+0.117
|4
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|-0.219
|4
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2