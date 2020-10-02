Last year’s finalists Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem charged into the French Open last 16 on Friday while French wildcard Hugo Gaston, ranked at 239 in the world, defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in five sets.

Nadal, the three-time defending champion, secured a smooth 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italian world number 74 Stefano Travaglia. The 12-time Roland Garros winner next faces American qualifier Sebastian Korda, ranked a lowly 213th, for a quarter-final spot.

American qualifier Korda, the 20-year-old son of 1998 Australian Open champion and 1992 Roland Garros runner-up Petr Korda, defeated fellow qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

He is the first qualifier to reach the second week in nine years and first man outside the top 200 to make the last 16 in Paris since France’s Arnaud di Pasquale in 2002.

France’s Gaston won the rain-interrupted tie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to become the second player ranked outside the top 200 to reach the last 16 on Friday

The 20-year-old left-hander, the only home player still standing out of 18 who started in the men’s draw, will face third seed and US Open champion Thiem for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Austrian third seed broke down early resistance from Norway’s Casper Ruud to secure an impressive 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Sonego wins 36-point tiebreak to reach last 16

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the last 16 of a major for the first time after edging out Taylor Fritz in a 36-point tiebreak, the joint second longest in Grand Slam history.

World number 46 Sonego required seven match points to close out a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17) win and finish off the American 27th seed following a 30-minute tiebreak.

It fell two points shy of the record 38-point tiebreak played by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andy Roddick and the 2007 Australian Open.

Fritz, who was broken just once the entire match, blew nine set points in the third set including six in the tiebreak.

Sonego, 25, takes on the winner of the tie between 12th seed Diego Schwartzman and Norbert Gombos for a place in the quarter-finals.

Five Italians reached the men’s third round at Roland Garros this year – an Open era record for the country. No more than two have made the last 16 before at the same major.

Results so far

Third round

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x27) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI x16) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x28) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

With AFP Inputs