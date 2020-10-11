Rafael Nadal created history on Sunday when he defeated Novak Djokovic to win the French Open men’s singles title. It was his 13th triumph at Roland Garros that tied him with Roger Federer at a record 20 Majors.

The Spaniard was at his devastating best in the match against the world No 1, winning in straight sets: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Change everything but can’t change the French Open champion: Twitter celebrates Nadal’s record win

Nadal, known as the King of Clay, was soon congratulated by his great rival Federer, who took to social media to send across his message.

Here’s what Federer wrote: