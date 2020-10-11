Rafael Nadal created history on Sunday when he defeated Novak Djokovic to win the French Open men’s singles title. It was his 13th triumph at Roland Garros that tied him with Roger Federer at a record 20 Majors.
The Spaniard was at his devastating best in the match against the world No 1, winning in straight sets: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
Change everything but can’t change the French Open champion: Twitter celebrates Nadal’s record win
Nadal, known as the King of Clay, was soon congratulated by his great rival Federer, who took to social media to send across his message.
Here’s what Federer wrote:
“I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it.”