Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain’s knock of 88 not out off 38 balls after Prithvi Shaw’s opening act that propelled Delhi Capitals to a commendable 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game held on a batting paradise on Saturday evening.

He started off slowly, scoring 16 runs in first 10 balls, 22 runs in the next 10 & 50 runs in his last 18 balls.

You can watch the innings highlights below: