With runs coming thick and fast in this year’s Indian Premier League, the importance of the yorker has gained significance. And one of the best exponents of it so far in the tournament has been Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan.

The 29-year-old left-arm fast bowler from Tamil Nadu has impressed one and all with economical spells for SRH and his ability to bowl accurate yorkers consistently.

Natarajan’s journey to prominence after starting out from a village in Salem is inspirational.

Watch him talk about it here: