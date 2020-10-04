IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live: Scores, updates and commentary of MI vs SRH
Follow live coverage of match no 17 of the 2020 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Live updates
2.54 pm: MI and SRH have played each other 14 times and the head-to-head is split at 7-7. Who’s going to move forward today?
2.50 pm:
Matches played in Sharjah: 3
Total runs scored: 1,303
Avg runs per innings: 217.17
2.46 pm: Mumbai Indians have played one game at Sharjah and ended up losing it. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have played two games at this venue and lost both.
2.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Both MI and SRH have won two out of four matches so far and will be looking to gain momentum in Sharjah.
Here’s what the IPL 2020 points table looks like heading into the MI vs SRH match:
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|+0.588
|6
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|-0.954
|6
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|+1.094
|4
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|-0.084
|4
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|-0.121
|4
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|-0.317
|4
|7
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|-0.719
|2