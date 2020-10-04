After 5 overs, KXIP 38/0 (Rahul 22, Agarwal 15): Steady stuff from KXIP, they almost seem to be holding themselves back a little.

After 4 overs, KXIP 31/0 (Rahul 21, Agarwal 10): Two streaky fours in the over from Curran and KXIP are up and running. CSK want a wicket early, they want to break this stand before these two in-form batsmen get going.

After 3 overs, KXIP 19/0 (Rahul 15, Agarwal 4): Chahar continues and Rahul helps himself to another boundary in that over. Still largely watchful from the KXIP openers though.

After 2 overs, KXIP 12/0 (Rahul 8, Agarwal 4): Rahul hits the first four of the night as he walks down the pitch and caresses one through cover off Curran. Made a length ball into a half volley. CSK have the sweeper stationed well inside the boundary line.

Sam Curran from the other end...

After 1 over, KXIP 4/0 (Rahul 3, Agarwal 1): As we have come to expect, a good first over from Deepak Chahar. Decent amount of swing, watchfully played out by the KXIP openers.

7.30 pm: Right then, we are all set in Dubai. Deepak Chahar to KL Rahul..

7.28 pm: Mumbai Indians win in Sharjah and go top of the table.

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
 Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 +1.214 6
 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 +0.588 6
 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 3 1 -0.954 6
 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 -0.121 4
 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 -0.317 4
 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 -0.417 4
 Kings XI Punjab 4 1 3 +0.521 2
 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 -0.719 2

7.26 pm: A misfiring top-order, apart from Faf du Plessis to an extent, combined with inadequate run-flow in the middle overs and the habit of leaving way too much for the end, proved costly for the men in yellow in the three consecutive defeats. They will need a massive performance from the experienced players tonight.

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Md Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur

7.14 pm: Confirmation of the playing XI...

7.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:

KXIP in IPL 2020

Match Datae Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over
KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs

CSK in IPL 2020

Match Day Venue Result
MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi CSK won by 5 wickets
RR vs CSK 22 Sep Sharjah CSK lost by 16 runs
CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai CSK lost by 44 runs
CSK vs SRH 2 Oct Dubai CSK lost by 7 runs

Team news: It seems CSK have made no changes, quite incredibly. KXIP have made three.

7.00 pm: KXIP have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The trend is starting to go the other way.

6.50 pm: In the first match of the day, SRH are facing a daunting task in the run-chase. Follow that live here.

6.45 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Dubai is the venue for this one.

Both KXIP and CSK have lost three of their first four matches and are at the bottom of the points table in the early stages of the tournament. They will be keen to bounce back at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and get another win in the bag.

Head-to-head

Mat KXIP won CSK won Tied KXIP win% CSK win%
KXIP vs CSK 21 9 12 1 (KXIP won) 42.86 57.14