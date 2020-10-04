IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK live: Kings XI Punjab openers off to a steady start against Dhoni and Co
Follow live updates of match No 18 of the 2020 Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.
Live updates
After 5 overs, KXIP 38/0 (Rahul 22, Agarwal 15): Steady stuff from KXIP, they almost seem to be holding themselves back a little.
After 4 overs, KXIP 31/0 (Rahul 21, Agarwal 10): Two streaky fours in the over from Curran and KXIP are up and running. CSK want a wicket early, they want to break this stand before these two in-form batsmen get going.
After 3 overs, KXIP 19/0 (Rahul 15, Agarwal 4): Chahar continues and Rahul helps himself to another boundary in that over. Still largely watchful from the KXIP openers though.
After 2 overs, KXIP 12/0 (Rahul 8, Agarwal 4): Rahul hits the first four of the night as he walks down the pitch and caresses one through cover off Curran. Made a length ball into a half volley. CSK have the sweeper stationed well inside the boundary line.
Sam Curran from the other end...
After 1 over, KXIP 4/0 (Rahul 3, Agarwal 1): As we have come to expect, a good first over from Deepak Chahar. Decent amount of swing, watchfully played out by the KXIP openers.
7.30 pm: Right then, we are all set in Dubai. Deepak Chahar to KL Rahul..
7.28 pm: Mumbai Indians win in Sharjah and go top of the table.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|3
|2
|+1.214
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|+0.588
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|-0.954
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|-0.121
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|-0.317
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|-0.417
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|-0.719
|2
7.26 pm: A misfiring top-order, apart from Faf du Plessis to an extent, combined with inadequate run-flow in the middle overs and the habit of leaving way too much for the end, proved costly for the men in yellow in the three consecutive defeats. They will need a massive performance from the experienced players tonight.
Playing XIs:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Md Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur
7.14 pm: Confirmation of the playing XI...
7.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:
KXIP in IPL 2020
|Match
|Datae
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|KXIP lost by 4 wickets
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP lost by 48 runs
CSK in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|CSK lost by 16 runs
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 44 runs
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 7 runs
Team news: It seems CSK have made no changes, quite incredibly. KXIP have made three.
7.00 pm: KXIP have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The trend is starting to go the other way.
6.50 pm: In the first match of the day, SRH are facing a daunting task in the run-chase. Follow that live here.
6.45 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Dubai is the venue for this one.
Both KXIP and CSK have lost three of their first four matches and are at the bottom of the points table in the early stages of the tournament. They will be keen to bounce back at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and get another win in the bag.
Head-to-head
|Mat
|KXIP won
|CSK won
|Tied
|KXIP win%
|CSK win%
|KXIP vs CSK
|21
|9
|12
|1 (KXIP won)
|42.86
|57.14