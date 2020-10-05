Jose Mourinho came back to haunt his former club as Tottenham Hotspur cashed in on Anthony Martial’s first-half red card to thrash Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

Reacting to the defeat, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra questioned the board as well as the players in an emotional Sky Sports interview.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs opened up a disorganised United defence at will even before Martial was harshly punished for an off-the-ball clash with Erik Lamela.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were also on target for Tottenham, who showed no ill-effects of a draining week in their fourth match in eight days.

United’s worst home defeat since 2011 will turn the spotlight onto them ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.

Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani is reportedly set to join the Red Devils, but it is at the other end of the field Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are in desperate need of reinforcements.

Mourinho, who was sacked as United boss in December 2018, inflicted a defeat that is bound to increase the off-field drama surrounding Manchester United.

"What is going on with my club? I am really emotional right now!"



An emotional @Evra reacts after #MUFC's humiliating 6-1 defeat... 🍿pic.twitter.com/0XOqWVJDHm — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 4, 2020

With AFP inputs