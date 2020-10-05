Serie A runners-up Inter were held 1-1 in a bad-tempered game against Lazio in Rome where both teams finished a man down.

Lazio played the final 20 minutes without last season’s top Serie A scorer Ciro Immobile, who was sent off for hitting out at Arturo Vidal, with Inter’s Stefano Sensi also seeing red with minutes to go.

But Conte was happy to take a point from the Stadio Olimpico before the Milan derby.

Lautaro Martinez’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header ten minutes into the second half.

13 goals in three games

Atalanta are top of the table with a maximum nine points alongside AC Milan, two points ahead of Sassuolo and Inter.

Atalanta crushed Cagliari 5-2 in their first game in Bergamo this season, bringing their tally to 13 goals in three games played.

Luis Muriel opened the scoring after seven minutes with Papu Gomez blasting in the second from a distance just before the half hour mark, for his fouth goal in three games.

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin pulled a goal back for Cagliari on his debut since moving from Inter.

But Mario Pasalic and Duvan Zapata also scored in a five-minute spell before the break, with Sam Lammers completing the rout after Joao Pedro scored.

Joao Pedro reduced the deficit for the Sardinians after the break but Sam Lammers marked his first home game with an impressive solo effort with nine minutes to go.

“The score could have been much bigger,” said Gasperini.

“Now the (international) break interrupts this momentum. Hopefully we’ll pick up where we left off.”

AC Milan beat promote Spezia 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Portuguese Rafael Leao scored two-second half goals, the first off a Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick just before the hour.

He competed his brace 12 minutes from time, latching onto a Franck Kessie header, two minutes after Theo Hernandez’s solo effort was rewarded.

It caps an impressive week for Milan who are without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is suffering from coronavirus.

They won an epic 24-kick penalty shootout in the Europa League preliminary round, and extended their unbeaten tun in 15 games in Serie A for the first time since March 2007.

Hellas Verona fell to their first defeat of the season after Jasmin Kurtic scored within the first minute to give Parma a first win this campaign.