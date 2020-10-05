Persistence pays, said Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his team of veterans finally came good in the IPL, doing the “small things right” in an emphatic 10-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab here.

CSK bounced back from three consecutive losses here on Sunday with Shane Watson (83) and Faf du Plessis (87) remaining unbeaten in a chase of 179.

“I think we did the small things right. That’s what was important to us. We believed in the process. The kind of start we got in batting, that’s what we needed. That’s where the experience counts Hopefully, we’ll be able to replicate this in the coming games,” Dhoni said.

He said his side banks on consistency in selection and head coach Stephen Fleming should be given credit for it.

“Consistency is something that we bank on. He (Fleming) does not get the recognition he should. The good thing is we decide each and everything between us and when we come out of the room, we have one plan. It’s not that we don’t have debates on selection, but it’s one plan, that’s the relationship Fleming and I have shared for a very long time,” he added.

Asked about the earlier three losses on the trot, the former India captain said, “I feel looking at the first 3-4 games, what you really think is you restrict them to as little as possible and that can add pressure.”

“Every team has furious hitters who can disrupt the bowling and our bowlers did well. We needed momentum with the right kind of shots. Watto and Faf backed themselves with the shots they’re known for.”

Asked about Watson finding form after failing to strike earlier, Dhoni said, “It’s not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time.”

“Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in. They complement each other.”

(With inputs from PTI)