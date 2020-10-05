IPL 2020, RCB vs DC live updates: Delhi Capitals off to a flier after Kohli opts to bowl
Follow coverage of match No 19 in the 2020 Indian Premier League.
Live updates
After 7 overs, DC 72/1 (Dhawan 25, Iyer 4): Except the unexpected in the IPL. Returning to the side, in his first over of the tournament, Siraj takes the big wicket. Short ball, Shaw can only guide it on to ABD behind the stumps. DC 68/1. Iyer comes in and hits a first-ball four.
PICTURE PERFECT: What a shot this was by Shaw!
After 6 overs, DC 63/0 (Shaw 42, Dhawan 20): A superb powerplay for Delhi comes to an end. Another four for Shaw in that over as Washington finished his 3rd in the powerplay. He has conceded just 17 runs but the runs have flowed from the other end.
After 5 overs, DC 53/0 (Shaw 33, Dhawan 19): An expensive first over from Chahal. Shaw hits a brilliant sweep down the ground for six.
After 4 overs, DC 35/0 (Shaw 22, Dhawan 12): Another superb over by Washington. Got some turn and bounce too. Shaw almost gloved one to the keeper. Just four singles.
After 3 overs, DC 31/0 (Shaw 20, Dhawan 10) SHOT! First six of the night. Sensational from Shaw, gave himself room and hit it over cover off Saini. The over started with a four for Dhawan. Superb start for Delhi.
Saini into the attack...
After 2 overs, DC 17/0 (Shaw 13, Dhawan 3): A superb first over by Washington Sundar, who celebrates his birthday today. Loves bowling in the powerplay and starts off with conceding just three singles. Flighted one outside off to deceive Dhawan brilliantly once in that over.
After 1 over, DC 14/0 (Shaw 12, Dhawan 1): Superb start by Prithvi Shaw. Three boundaries in the first over, all on the leg side. Two pull shots sandwiched by a flick through midwicket. Still in the first over, he picked up the length and pace really well.
7.30 pm: Who’s going to go to the top of the table tonight? Here we go... Udana to Shaw...
7.23 pm: DC have a new jersey, by the way.
7.20 pm: Confirmation of playing XIs:
RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel
7.19 pm: This is how the teams have fared in the tournament so far...
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won by 10 runs
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB lost by 97 runs
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won Super Over
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB won by 8 wickets
DC in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won Super Over
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won by 44 runs
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|DC lost by 15 runs
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct
|Sharjah
|DC won by 18 runs
TEAM NEWS: Forced change for both sides...
RCB: Zampa (not fit) and Gurkeerat out, Moeen and Siraj in
DC: Mishra out (ruled out of tournament), Axar comes back
Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|3
|2
|+1.214
|6
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|+0.588
|6
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|-0.954
|6
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|-0.121
|4
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|-0.317
|4
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|-0.342
|4
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|-0.417
|4
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|1
|4
|+0.178
|2
TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
6.53 pm: Some disappointing news for DC ahead of today’s match. Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL.
Statement:
Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury.
Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery.
6.45 pm: Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two of the most impressive teams of IPL 2020 – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – face each other in Dubai on Monday.
Both DC and RCB have looked solid so far and are placed well in the standings with three wins out of four games each.
Read RCB vs DC preview here.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 19 in the Indian Premier League 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals. No 3 vs No 2 on the points table!
And as the Star Sports opening montage said: “Dubai hosting the match between Delhi’s boy and the Delhi boys...”