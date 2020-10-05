Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years on Monday while German veteran Laura Siegemund, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for just the second time. Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year’s tournament due to an arm injury, defeated China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 and will next play world No 66 Siegemund, who made the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in 16 attempts.

“It’s been really difficult. It was a tough one for sure,” said Kvitova, who will climb back into the top 10 following her performance in Paris.

“She served very well and played very aggressive. I’m really happy I managed to win even if I didn’t manage to serve it out at 5-2.”

“When the roof is closed it’s like being indoors and I really love to play,” added Kvitova.

Siegemund, 32, advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in singles after defeating former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-2.

She became the fourth unseeded player to make the last eight this year, joining Iga Swiatek, Nadia Podoroska and Martina Trevisan.

“I didn’t get angry when things weren’t going my way,” said Siegemund, who trailed Badosa 5-3 in the first set. I think we were both kind of struggling but I think I kept it together better.”

Siegemund won last month’s US Open women’s doubles titles alongside Vera Zvonareva.

With AFP Inputs