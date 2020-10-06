IPL 2020, MI vs RR live: Rohit Sharma elects to bat first, Rajasthan Royals make three changes
Follow updates from match No 20 of the Indian Premier League season.
Live updates
After 3 overs, MI are 29/0 (QdK 11, Rohit 17)
Big over for MI, 15 runs from it! Rohit gets the first six of the match with a gorgeous straight drive, and follows that up with his classic late-cut for four. De Kock then gets a boundary as well. Ankit Rajpoot is making a comeback, he has conceded 25 runs in his two overs so far.
After 2 overs, MI are 14/0 (QdK 7, Rohit 6)
Shreyas Gopal takes the new ball from the other end (probably because Rohit doesn’t have a great record against leg-spinners). Four runs come from that over.
After 1 over, MI are 10/0 (QdK 5, Rohit 4)
Great first over for MI. De Kock drives the first ball straight back for four before Rohit finishes the over with a nice late cut to the fence.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Abu Dhabi! Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the batting for MI. Ankit Rajpoot has the new ball in hand for RR. Here we go!
7.21 pm: This is an important game for RR. They won their first two games but have lost the last two. They’re up against MI who are on a two-match winning streak. The Royals have made plenty of changes to the XI for tonight’s game, they’d want to arrest the slide.
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
7.03 pm: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and MI will bat first! Mumbai are playing an unchanged XI. Rajasthan Royals have three changes: Yashwasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot are in while Kartik Tyagi will make his IPL debut.
6.58 pm: Young pacer Kartik Tyagi seems set to make his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals.
6.50 pm: This is how the teams have fared so far:
MI in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 48 runs
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct
|Sharjah
|MI won by 34 runs
RR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 16 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 4 wickets
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep
|Dubai
|RR lost by 37 runs
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|RR lost by 8 wickets
6.42 pm: The overall head-to-head record might be 10-10 but it is worth noting that Royals are bit of a bogey side for Rohit Sharma and he will want to improve his record against them. In 2018 and 2019, the Royals have beaten MI in all four meetings.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 20 in the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition. In-form Mumbai Indians take on stuttering Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
Rajasthan Royals will be keen to end their losing streak when they face an in-form Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Starting with a bang with two impressive wins in Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have hit a slump on the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games. After a Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the defending champions bounced back to defeat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively.