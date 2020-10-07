Australian women’s team equaled the world record for most consecutive One-day Internationals wins when they beat New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane. They matched Ricky Ponting’s men’s team’s streak on 21 straight victories achieved in 2003.
Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy starred for the hosts as they set New Zealand a steep target of 326. But the White Ferns in their reply were bundled out for just 93.
Meg Lanning’s side have been dominant in the 50-over format winning all matches since March 2018 when they beat India by 8 wickets in Vadodara.
Coming into the series, Australia already held the longest winning streak in women’s ODI cricket and are now a win away from creating a new world record. However, the Australian women’s team won’t be in action again in 2020.
Longest winning runs in ODIs
|Position
|Teams
|Number of consecutive wins
|Period
|1
|Australia (W)
|21*
|2018-Present
|1
|Australia (M)
|21
|Jan 2013-May 2013
|3
|Australia (W)
|17
|1997-1999
|4
|Australia (W)
|16
|1999-2000
|4
|India (W)
|16
|2016-2017
|6
|England (W)
|13
|1989-1991
|7
|South Africa (M)
|12
|Feb 2005-Oct 2005
|7
|Pakistan (M)
|12
|2007-2008
|7
|South Africa (M)
|12
|2016-2017
|7
|Australia (W)
|12
|1978-1982
|7
|Sri Lanka (W)
|12
|2002-2003
|7
|Australia (W)
|12
|2002-2004