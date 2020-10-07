Australian women’s team equaled the world record for most consecutive One-day Internationals wins when they beat New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane. They matched Ricky Ponting’s men’s team’s streak on 21 straight victories achieved in 2003.

Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy starred for the hosts as they set New Zealand a steep target of 326. But the White Ferns in their reply were bundled out for just 93.

Meg Lanning’s side have been dominant in the 50-over format winning all matches since March 2018 when they beat India by 8 wickets in Vadodara.

Coming into the series, Australia already held the longest winning streak in women’s ODI cricket and are now a win away from creating a new world record. However, the Australian women’s team won’t be in action again in 2020.

Longest winning runs in ODIs Position Teams Number of consecutive wins Period 1 Australia (W) 21* 2018-Present 1 Australia (M) 21 Jan 2013-May 2013 3 Australia (W) 17 1997-1999 4 Australia (W) 16 1999-2000 4 India (W) 16 2016-2017 6 England (W) 13 1989-1991 7 South Africa (M) 12 Feb 2005-Oct 2005 7 Pakistan (M) 12 2007-2008 7 South Africa (M) 12 2016-2017 7 Australia (W) 12 1978-1982 7 Sri Lanka (W) 12 2002-2003 7 Australia (W) 12 2002-2004 M: Men; W: Women; * indicates the run is still ongoing

👨 Australia men (2003) ➞ 21

👩 Australia women (2017-20) ➞ 21



A long-standing record has been equalled in terrific fashion. WHAT. A. TEAM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eqiV1oDKA4 — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020

Australia holds the world record for most consecutive wins in both Men (21) & Women's (21*) ODIs. Australia also holds the world record for most wins in Men (577) & Women's (261*) ODIs. India Men lost world record most matches (424) in 50-year ODI history. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) October 7, 2020

Games played in the AUS WODI 21 game winning streak

21 AGardner RHaynes AHealy BMooney

19 MLanning MSchutt

18 JJonassen EPerry GWareham

15 NCarey

9 NBolton

6 SMolineux TVlaeminck

5 DKimmince

3 ASutherland EVillani AJWellington

2 LCheatle

1 EBurns HGraham TMcGrath@AusWomenCricket — Swamp (@sirswampthing) October 7, 2020

21 consecutive wins for Australia Women in ODI - streak started on March 12th, 2018 & today they have leveled with Ponting's Australia men of 2003 with 21 wins. One of the greatest team in cricket history - Meg Lanning & her girls. pic.twitter.com/Ib45WAQ87S — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2020

Congratulations to the @AusWomenCricket for another series title, continuing their dominance in Rosebowl series. A credit to all those involved to get cricket back up & running. Bring on the @WBBL NOW!!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 7, 2020

Australia, without Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, claim their biggest ever win over a genuine competitor, to equal the record for the longest ever winning streak in men's or women's ODI cricket.



Yikes. #AUSvNZ — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) October 7, 2020

. @AusWomenCricket equals WORLD RECORD OF MOST CONSECUTIVE ODI MATCHES WIN. What a performance, to defeat one of world's strongest team by margin of huge 232 runs. And they are playing without their best all rounder and best batsman. 🤯🤯 #AUSvNZ https://t.co/aPeStOc3vx — Niraj Khatri🏏❤️ (@NirajK07Cricket) October 7, 2020

We give Justin Langer credit for the men's team. We should praise women's coach Matthew Mott too. Has built this team perfectly. @FoxCricket #AUSvNZ — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) October 7, 2020