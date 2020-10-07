Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Ali Khan, who is the first cricketer from USA to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, has been sidelined due to an injury. However, KKR have not ruled him out of the tournament yet and have retained him.

“While we are disappointed that he injured himself, KKR always does everything to take care of its players and therefore have asked him to stay on and are helping him with his recovery and rehab. Hopefully, he will recover fast,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

A media advisory from IPL confirmed his injury but did not provide any details.

The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

“Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” the statement read.

The 29-year-old was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

(With inputs from PTI)