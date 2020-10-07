IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: Tripathi making opening gambit count
All the live updates from the 21st match of IPL 2020.
Live updates
KKR 64/1 (7 overs; Tripathi 41, Rana 8)
Karn Sharma into the attack and he was greeted by a six off Tripathi’s bat. This is a solid start for KKR, thanks to Tripathi. They now have the platform that will allow their big-hitters to really go for it later on.
KKR 52/1 (6 overs; Tripathi 31, Rana 6)
Tripathi continues to roll on. He picked Chahar’s slower ball and smashes it for a six. He has 31 off 18 balls. The Powerplay overs are done.
KKR 41/1 (5 overs; Tripathi 23, Rana 4)
Rana slashes and slashes hard to get going. It runs away to the third-man boundary.
KKR 37/1 (4.2 overs; Tripathi 23)
WICKET! Thakur gets Gill once again. The KKR opener went for the big shot, got the inside edge through to the keeper.
Shubman Gill c Dhoni b SN Thakur 11(12)
KKR 36/0 (4 overs; Tripathi 23, Gill 11)
Tripathi has found his rhythm now. This isn’t slogging. Some proper cricketing shots here. Another two fours in the over. This will also allow Gill to get set for the long haul.
KKR 25/0 (3 overs; Tripathi 14, Gill 9)
Poor bowling from Chahar. Tried a bit too many short deliveries and got punished. Three fours in the over, KKR are off and running.
KKR 10/0 (2 overs; Tripathi 5, Gill 3)
Curran getting some movement early on. But another good over for CSK – just 3 runs off it. Maybe KKR were better off with Narine after all.
KKR 7/0 (1 over; Tripathi 5, Gill 0)
No Narine at the top of the order but he hasn’t had much of an impact this season. Just 7 off the first over. Steady stuff from Chahar.
1930 hrs IST: CSK start things off with Chahar. Tripathi and Gill are opening the innings for KKR. Narine is not there at the top of the order.
1905 hrs IST: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, A Russell, D Karthik, E Morgan, R Tripathi, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy
Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, S Thakur, D Chahar
1900 hrs IST: KKR have won the toss and have elected to bat first. No changes in the KKR lineup. One change for CSK – Karn Sharma comes in for Piyush Chawla.
Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will have to figure out urgent fixes for his star-studded team’s faltering performances when they take on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL at Sharjah on Wednesday.
KKR have plenty of resources at their disposal but they haven’t quite got around to allocating them well. Karthik’s captaincy and form have been below par and that seems to have held them back and the team management will hope he can put his best foot forward, in both departments, today.
CSK, on the other hand, aren’t exactly out of trouble either. But their 10-wicket win over KXIP in their last match will allow them to carry a lot of confidence into the game.
Here’s how the two teams have matched up over the years:
|Span
|Matches
|CSK wins
|KKR wins
|2008-2019
|20
|13
|7