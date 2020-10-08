When Kings XI Punjab headed into the Indian Premier League clash with Sunrirsers Hyderabad on Thursday, all eyes were on whether Chris Gayle would feature in the playing XI.

The West Indies great was a part of the squad from the start of the season but didn’t make it to the team. Many believed that Gayle’s experience at the top of the order could help KXIP turn things around.

But it wasn’t to be as the Kings XI took the field against Sunrisers on Thursday without Gayle. And coach Anil Kumble revealed during a mid-match interview that the hard-hitting left-hander was indeed set to play in this match but could not, because of food poisoning.

Here’s what Kumble had to say: