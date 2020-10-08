IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP live updates: Warner opts to bat first, still no Gayle for Kings XI
Follow live coverage of match No 22 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 3 overs, SRH 25/0: (Warner 15, Bairstow 6): Shami too starts off his first over well with two singles off the first three balls and then bowls a rank short ball to Warner that is put away for four. This inconsistency has hurt Punjab. Still, six off the over is a good start for Shami too.
After 2 overs, SRH 19/0: (Warner 9, Bairstow 5): A full toss is put away by Bairstow through cover for four but otherwise it’s a top first over by Mujeeb. Just six from it.
After 1 over, SRH 13/0: (Warner 8, Bairstow 0): After 3 dot balls to start, Cottrell bowls a bouncer that goes over the keeper (Prabhsimran Singh today) and it’s five extras. Warner is beaten next ball by late swing. The SRH captain gets the lofted straight drive right to get his first boundary of the night and follows that up with a late cut. Big first over.
7.29 pm: Boy, does David Warner love to bat against KXIP.
Warner and Bairstow in the middle. SRH will be desperate for a good start from them.
7.25 pm: Head to head
|Mat
|SRH wins
|KXIP wins
|SRH vs KXIP
|14
|10
|4
Confirmation of playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner
Jonny Bairstow
Manish Pandey
Kane Williamson
Priyam Garg
Abhishek Sharma
Abdul Samad
Rashid Khan
Sandeep Sharma
Khaleel Ahmed
T Natarajan
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul
Mayank Agarwal
Mandeep Singh
Nicholas Pooran
Glenn Maxwell
Prabhsimran Singh
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Ravi Bishnoi
Mohammad Shami
Arshdeep Singh
Sheldon Cottrell
TEAM NEWS: Both teams have made changes. One for SRH, three for KXIP. But still no Chris Gayle.
TOSS UPDATE: David Warner wins the toss, SRH will be batting first. KL Rahul sounds glad that he didn’t have to make the decision.
6.57 pm: How the teams have fared so far..
SRH in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep
|Dubai
|SRH lost by 10 runs
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH lost by 7 wickets
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH won by 15 runs
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct
|Dubai
|SRH won by 7 runs
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct
|Sharjah
|SRH lost by 34 runs
KXIP in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP lost Super Over
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|KXIP lost by 4 wickets
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP lost by 48 runs
|KXIP vs CSK
|4 Oct
|Dubai
|KXIP lost by 10 wickets
6.48 pm: Plenty of pre-match chatter about Chris Gayle today.
KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer had said the campaign has been disappointing so far but “it only takes a game or two” to turn things around. For that to happen, the more match winners in the team the better, said Jaffer adding Gayle in that list.
Both Gayle and spinner Mujeeb are yet to play in the IPL.
“It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don’t want to bring them when every game is a must win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon,” Jaffer told PTI from Dubai.
Jaffer said the 41-year-old West Indian great is in top shape and hungry to do the job for the team.
“Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets.
“He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straightaway and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise.
“I am hoping he plays quickly. We need match-winners, as many as as possible. Not just for the next game, also for the rest of the tournament as he can easily win you four-five games on his own,” said the former India opener.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 22 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.
KL Rahul’s KXIP are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing four of their five games, while David Warner’s SRH are only slightly better at sixth following two wins and three losses so far.
IPL 2020 points table as of October 8
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|+1.060
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|3
|2
|+0.002
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|-1.355
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.371
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|-0.417
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|-0.826
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|1
|4
|+0.178
|2