Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat with a 97-run knock before star leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match on Thursday.

Chasing a stiff target of 202, KXIP were all out for 132 in 16.5 overs to slump to their fifth defeat – and fourth on the trot – in six matches to remain at the bottom of the points table.

“Strike-rates are very, very overrated,” Rahul said after the game. “For me, it’s only about how I can win games for my team. And if on a certain day I think a strike-rate of 120 can win the game for my team, I will do that. This is how I bat and I would like to take responsibility as a leader. We all make mistakes, I’m not saying I have not made a few mistakes but you learn each day as a leader, as a batter.”

Here’s how KXIP skipper KL Rahul reacted to the loss: