Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash in Dubai, UAE on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency.
Mahendra Singh’s Dhoni have won just two out of their six matches so far. Virat Kohli’s men have fared better winning three out of their five matches but have had the odd hiccup along the way.
CSK fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|2
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK lost by 16 runs
|2
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 44 runs
|2
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 7 runs
|2
|KXIP vs CSK
|4 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK won by 10 wickets
|4
|KKR vs CSK
|7 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK lost by 10 runs
|4
|CSK vs RCB
|10 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH vs CSK
|13 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs CSK
|17 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs RR
|19 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK vs MI
|23 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|RCB vs CSK
|25 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|CSK vs KKR
|29 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK vs KXIP
|1 Nov, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
RCB fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points for season
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB won by 10 runs
|2
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB lost by 97 runs
|2
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB won Super Over after a tied match
|4
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|6
|RCB vs DC
|5 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB lost by 59 runs
|6
|CSK vs RCB
|10 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs KKR
|12 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|RCB vs KXIP
|15 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Sharjah
|RR vs RCB
|17 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|KKR vs RCB
|21 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs CSK
|25 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|MI vs RCB
|28 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs SRH
|31 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Sharjah
|DC vs RCB
|2 Nov, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
Both teams come into the contest on the back of losses with the need for CSK to put things right slightly greater given they have played more games.
CSK have had trouble chasing scores and have batted second in all their games so far. Dhoni will be hoping for a change of strategy as they face an RCB team who have won twice already while defending totals and aren’t great chasers themselves, suffering two heavy losses while batting second.
Pressure on Kedar Jadhav
CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Super Kings sank to a 10-run loss on Wednesday, choking inexplicably with Jadhav’s approach to batting attracting criticism from all quarters.
It remains to be seen if the Super Kings opt to jettison the 35-year-old given the team’s propensity to give players a long rope.
Despite Shane Watson finding his range in a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab and Faf du Plessis’s consistency at the top, the middle-order continues to remain a concern for CSK with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself not being at his best.
If they do decide to bench Jadhav after his prolonged struggle, they have the option of recalling Ruturaj Gaikwad or picking N Jagadeesan, who has been warming the bench since the 2018 season.
Resurgent bowling
While worries remain on the batting front, the CSK bowling has got better and they did well to restrict KKR in the previous game with influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to his wicket-taking ways.
Karn Sharma, who came in for Piyush Chawla did well to pick up a couple of wickets while not going for too many runs and the skipper will expect him to do the same against a formidable RCB batting unit.
Yet, Dhoni would prefer the pacers – Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur – to provide early breakthroughs and stem the run flow.
However, the CSK bowling will be up against a strong RCB batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan Royals.
RCB to rely on batting strength
Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi Capitals, they will look for an improved performance against CSK.
Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for RCB over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve RCB better.
It is the bowling that would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront.
However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs.
Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana’s inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.
How CSK’s batting does against an up-and-down RCB bowling attack and how its batters fare against the Super Kings bowlers could decide the fate of the game.
CSK vs RCB H2H
|Matches
|CSK win
|RCB win
|Tied / NR
|CSK win
|RCB win
|CSK vs RCB
|24
|15
|8
|1
|62.5%
|33.33%
Squads:
CSK squad
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All-rounders
|Wicketkeepers
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Lungi Ngidi
|Dwayne Bravo
|MS Dhoni
|Faf du Plessis
|Deepak Chahar
|Ravindra Jadeja
|N Jagadeesan
|Shane Watson
|Karn Sharma
|Mitchell Santner
|Ambati Rayudu
|Imran Tahir
|Sam Curran
|M Vijay
|Shardul Thakur
|Kedar Jadhav
|Monu Kumar
|KM Asif
|R. Sai Kishore
|Piyush Chawla
|Josh Hazlewood
RCB squad
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All-rounders
|Wicketkeeper
|Virat Kohli
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Moeen Ali
|Parthiv Patel
|AB de Villiers
|Mohammed Siraj
|Pawan Negi
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Gurkeerat Mann
|Umesh Yadav
|Shivam Dube
|Joshua Philippe
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Navdeep Saini
|Washington Sundar
|Aaron Finch
|Adam Zampa
|Christopher Morris
|Dale Steyn
|Isuru Udana
|Pavan Deshpande
Match starts at 1930 hrs IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.
With PTI inputs