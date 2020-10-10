Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash in Dubai, UAE on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency.

Mahendra Singh’s Dhoni have won just two out of their six matches so far. Virat Kohli’s men have fared better winning three out of their five matches but have had the odd hiccup along the way.

CSK fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK won by 5 wickets 2 RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah CSK lost by 16 runs 2 CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai CSK lost by 44 runs 2 CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai CSK lost by 7 runs 2 KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai CSK won by 10 wickets 4 KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK lost by 10 runs 4 CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RCB vs CSK 25 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai CSK vs KXIP 1 Nov, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi

RCB fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points for season SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB won by 10 runs 2 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai RCB lost by 97 runs 2 RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB won Super Over after a tied match 4 RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RCB won by 8 wickets 6 RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai RCB lost by 59 runs 6 CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi RCB vs CSK 25 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai MI vs RCB 28 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi RCB vs SRH 31 Oct, Sun (1930) Sharjah DC vs RCB 2 Nov, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi

Both teams come into the contest on the back of losses with the need for CSK to put things right slightly greater given they have played more games.

CSK have had trouble chasing scores and have batted second in all their games so far. Dhoni will be hoping for a change of strategy as they face an RCB team who have won twice already while defending totals and aren’t great chasers themselves, suffering two heavy losses while batting second.

Pressure on Kedar Jadhav

CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Super Kings sank to a 10-run loss on Wednesday, choking inexplicably with Jadhav’s approach to batting attracting criticism from all quarters.

It remains to be seen if the Super Kings opt to jettison the 35-year-old given the team’s propensity to give players a long rope.

Despite Shane Watson finding his range in a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab and Faf du Plessis’s consistency at the top, the middle-order continues to remain a concern for CSK with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself not being at his best.

If they do decide to bench Jadhav after his prolonged struggle, they have the option of recalling Ruturaj Gaikwad or picking N Jagadeesan, who has been warming the bench since the 2018 season.

Resurgent bowling

While worries remain on the batting front, the CSK bowling has got better and they did well to restrict KKR in the previous game with influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to his wicket-taking ways.

Karn Sharma, who came in for Piyush Chawla did well to pick up a couple of wickets while not going for too many runs and the skipper will expect him to do the same against a formidable RCB batting unit.

Yet, Dhoni would prefer the pacers – Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur – to provide early breakthroughs and stem the run flow.

However, the CSK bowling will be up against a strong RCB batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB to rely on batting strength

Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi Capitals, they will look for an improved performance against CSK.

Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for RCB over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve RCB better.

It is the bowling that would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront.

However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs.

Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana’s inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.

How CSK’s batting does against an up-and-down RCB bowling attack and how its batters fare against the Super Kings bowlers could decide the fate of the game.

CSK vs RCB H2H Matches CSK win RCB win Tied / NR CSK win RCB win CSK vs RCB 24 15 8 1 62.5% 33.33%

Squads:

CSK squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Ruturaj Gaikwad Lungi Ngidi Dwayne Bravo MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis Deepak Chahar Ravindra Jadeja N Jagadeesan Shane Watson Karn Sharma Mitchell Santner Ambati Rayudu Imran Tahir Sam Curran M Vijay Shardul Thakur Kedar Jadhav Monu Kumar KM Asif R. Sai Kishore Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood

RCB squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeeper Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal Moeen Ali Parthiv Patel AB de Villiers Mohammed Siraj Pawan Negi Shahbaz Ahmed Gurkeerat Mann Umesh Yadav Shivam Dube Joshua Philippe Devdutt Padikkal Navdeep Saini Washington Sundar Aaron Finch Adam Zampa Christopher Morris Dale Steyn Isuru Udana Pavan Deshpande

Match starts at 1930 hrs IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

With PTI inputs